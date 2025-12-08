X-servicemen celebrate Indian Navy Day

Ongole: Prakasam district ex-servicemen celebrated the 54th Indian Navy Day, with MLA Damacharla Janardan Rao as chief guest, at Ambedkar Bhavan here on Sunday

The event, organised by the Prakasam District Ex-Servicemen Welfare Association honoured veterans and their contributions. Notable attendees included Colonel PS Reddy (Disaster Management Director), Municipal Commissioner Dr K Venkateswarrao, and District Military Welfare Officer Abdul Rahim.

As part of the event held presided over by Alapati Venkateswarlu, the Ministry of Defence honoured Neppalli Nageswara Rao for his service to veterans and society. MLA Janardhana Rao announced land allocation for the construction of an Amar Jawan memorial and a committee hall. Jagarlamudi Nageswar Rao contributed Rs 1 lakh toward the construction of the memorial. State Bank Regional Manager Vellanki Srinivasarao spoke about cybercrime awareness, while speakers emphasised national unity and veterans’ sacrifices. Dr Agarwal Eye Hospital conducted eye examinations for attendees.