  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Gopalakrishna is new joint collector

Gopalakrishna is new joint collector
x
Highlights

Ongole: Ronanki Gopalakrishna, a 2017 batch IAS officer, took charge as joint collector of the Prakasam district in his chambers at the district...

Ongole: Ronanki Gopalakrishna, a 2017 batch IAS officer, took charge as joint collector of the Prakasam district in his chambers at the district collectorate here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Gopalakrishna said that he would take necessary measures to achieve the goals and targets of the welfare programmes and schemes of the government by implementing them successfully in the district.

DRO Srilatha, Ongole RDO Visweswara Rao, collectorate AO Chiranjeevi, Ongole tahsildar Murali, collectorate staff, and officials from various departments met him and congratulated Gopalakrishna.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X