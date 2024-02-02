Gopalakrishna is new joint collector

Ongole: Ronanki Gopalakrishna, a 2017 batch IAS officer, took charge as joint collector of the Prakasam district in his chambers at the district collectorate here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Gopalakrishna said that he would take necessary measures to achieve the goals and targets of the welfare programmes and schemes of the government by implementing them successfully in the district.

DRO Srilatha, Ongole RDO Visweswara Rao, collectorate AO Chiranjeevi, Ongole tahsildar Murali, collectorate staff, and officials from various departments met him and congratulated Gopalakrishna.