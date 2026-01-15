Goshala shed inaugurated

Vijayawada: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Wednesday inaugurated a newly constructed Goshala shed at Poranki village in Krishna district on the auspicious occasion of Bhogi, marking the Sankranti festival celebrations. The shed was inaugurated by Devasthanam Chairman Borra Radhakrishna alias Gandhi, along with Executive Officer and Special Grade Deputy Collector VK Seena Naik, amid religious rituals and devotional fervour. The Goshala shed was constructed at a cost of about Rs 27 lakh.

The newly built facility has been designed to accommodate and protect around 30 cows, with adequate arrangements made for their shelter, care, and maintenance.

Speaking on the occasion, Radhakrishna said that worshipping cows during Sankranti is considered highly auspicious in Hindu tradition. He stated that Goshala initiatives play a vital role in promoting cow protection, preserving Indian culture, and passing on traditional values to future generations.

The programme was attended by members of the Devasthanam Trust Board and staff of the Veda Patashala. Board members present included Avvaru Srinivasa Rao, Badeti Dharma Rao, Gudapati Venkata Sarojini Devi, Jinka Lakshmi Devi, Manne Kalavathi, Moru Sravani, Panabaka Bhulakshmi, Subrahmanya Kumar Eleswarapu, Sukasi Sarita, Marthi Ramabrahmam and Velagapudi Shankar Babu. Chief Priest and Trustee LDP Durga Prasad and other temple officials were also present.