Live
- Chandrababu inspects Polavaram left canal, vows to complete irrigation project
- Janga takes charge of TSCOGF
- Toll plazas fleece motorist without providing facilities
- Juhi Parmar shares how even now people stop her on the streets and address her as Kumkum
- Hello Baby wins Puraskar Nandi Award
- Foolproof guide on staying healthy this monsoon
- Advantages of personalised education guidance
- Ragging strictly banned at BITS
- Rising workloads lead to employees prioritising skills growth, adopt AI
- "Uttarakaanda" team unveils the first look of Shivanna as Maalika
Just In
Gotta barrage cries for attention
Supporting stone construction, concrete apron, shutters, gates and regulators have been damaged but no repairs carried out
Srikakulam : Major irrigation project Gotta barrage constructed in 1977 has been wallowing in neglect. Built across Vamsadhara river at Hiramandal, the barrage is aimed at providing irrigation and drinking water to 398 villages in 12 mandals across the district. The ayacut area of this project is 1,48,200 acres. Due to lack of maintenance, supporting stone construction, concrete apron, shutters, gates and regulators were damaged at the barrage. During the TDP rule, proposals were prepared for repair works with an estimated cost of Rs 16 crore but Rs 8.5 crore was sanctioned. At that time, contractor completed only 10 per cent of works and later YSRCP government cancelled the tenders. Since then, the barrage has been neglected till today. As a result, water storage and supply became difficult here.
Due to fund scarcity, regular maintenance of the Gotta barrage became difficult. Now only Rs 33 lakh was sanctioned for payment of wages for workers to operate crust gates and carry regular maintenance works, pay power bills, apply lubricants like grease to the crust gates which is meagre amount for the major irrigation project.
“Seven years ago, proposals were prepared for repair works with an estimated cost of Rs 16 crore but these estimations were re-verified now to add latest damages to the barrage,” executive engineer (EE) of the Gotta barrage project K Pradeep Kumar toldThe Hans India.