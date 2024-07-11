Gotta barrage cries for attention

Srikakulam : Major irrigation project Gotta barrage constructed in 1977 has been wallowing in neglect. Built across Vamsadhara river at Hiramandal, the barrage is aimed at providing irrigation and drinking water to 398 villages in 12 mandals across the district. The ayacut area of this project is 1,48,200 acres. Due to lack of maintenance, supporting stone construction, concrete apron, shutters, gates and regulators were damaged at the barrage. During the TDP rule, proposals were prepared for repair works with an estimated cost of Rs 16 crore but Rs 8.5 crore was sanctioned. At that time, contractor completed only 10 per cent of works and later YSRCP government cancelled the tenders. Since then, the barrage has been neglected till today. As a result, water storage and supply became difficult here.

Due to fund scarcity, regular maintenance of the Gotta barrage became difficult. Now only Rs 33 lakh was sanctioned for payment of wages for workers to operate crust gates and carry regular maintenance works, pay power bills, apply lubricants like grease to the crust gates which is meagre amount for the major irrigation project.

“Seven years ago, proposals were prepared for repair works with an estimated cost of Rs 16 crore but these estimations were re-verified now to add latest damages to the barrage,” executive engineer (EE) of the Gotta barrage project K Pradeep Kumar toldThe Hans India.