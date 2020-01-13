Government appoints High Power Screening Committee to select winners of YSR Lifetime Achievements Awards

The State Government has constituted the High Power Screening Committee for the selection of the members for YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards. The government issued a GO on Monday to this extent. In the GO, the government has said that priority to be given to those who do public service.

The committee headed by the government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy will comprise of Devulapalli Amar, K Rama Chandra Murthy, GVD Krishna Mohan, Praveen Prakash, IAS officers, K Damayanthi, Usha Rani, Mr Kona Shahsidhar, J. V. Murali, IIS officer T Vijayakumar Reddy.

In a bid to acknowledge and recognise the contributions made by citizens to public service, the State government in November announced the institution of 'YSR Life Time Awards for Public Service. The awards will be given to people from various categories and will be presented by the Chief Minister on January 26 and August 15 every year. The award carries Rs 10 lakh cash prize and a citation signed by the Chief Minister.

The committee will submit recommendations to the Chief MinisterJagan Mohan Reddy for approval, and he will make the final decision.