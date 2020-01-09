Government committed to eradicate unemployment in the state- Deputy CM

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzadh Basha has said that government is committed for eradicating unemployment problem by promoting skill development in a big way.

Speaking after inaugurating Job Mela at Nihar Skill Education which is affiliated to Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation here on Thursday the minister said with the initiation of chief minister government has provided jobs to 4lakh unemployed youth after with 6 months period emerging to power in the state.

He said that the chief minister is keen on bringing more industries to the state by consulting several multinational companies. District Skill Development Officer K. Sampath Kumar, NIHAR skill education GM SVS Reddy and others were present.