Government extending support to Anandaiah, claims Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Nellore: Sarvepalli MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy refuted the allegations that the government is not extending support to the efforts of Anandaiah to supply his herbal medicine to other parts of the State.

Speaking to the media at YSR Congress district office here on Sunday, he said that they are extending all the support to Anandaiah to prepare the medicine and advised him to speak to the District Collector and other senior officials for the requirements.

Govardhan Reddy found fault with social media posts that Anandaiah is supplying his concoction to the people funding for it and ignoring the poor coming for the medicine.

He reminded that the concoction was distributed to around 1.8 lakh families in Sarvepalli constituency besides officials, staff members of various banks, police personnel and migrant people from various States working at Krishnapatnam Port and other industries in the constituency at free of cost.

Govardhan Reddy said they would arrange a meeting with the officials shortly to enable Anandaiah to express his views and seek necessary assistance from the administration.

Further, the MLA said that the people are now appreciating Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as he has been providing Rs 10 lakh to the orphans (children) who lost their parents due to Covid. He said the Chief Minister had implemented the assurances he mentioned in the poll manifesto and many others not mentioned in it too.

He criticised Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu for just confining himself to the criticism of State government's policies. Local YSRCP leaders were present at the media conference.