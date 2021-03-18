Government sanctions Rs 12.54 lakh for preserving golden 'Quran Sharif'

Kakinada: The Archaeology and Museums department sanctioned Rs 12.54 lakh for the preservation and protection of the Quran in Andhra Sahitya Parishad at Kakinada and including golden Quran Sharif.

The State government issued Go 37 on March 16 sanctioning Rs 12.54 lakh for protecting and preserving the ancient golden Quran. Regarding its poor condition, 'The Hans India' published 'Ancient Quran Neglected' on November 06, 2019.

According to the Go 37, the government sanctioned Rs 18.30 lakh for preserving 2,205 Art and culture, 107 museums, 5 district museums, 270 minor works for the financial year 2020-21. And the government has also sanctioned Rs 12.54 lakh as additional funds towards conservation of the paper manuscripts of Muslim holy books like Quran and other manuscripts.

The Archaeology Department officials said that there are 4,500 palm leaf scripts and 500 manuscripts of Andhra Sahitya Parishad here lying neglected. He said that the Islamic scripture belonging to the time of the great Mughal Emperor Abu'l-Fath Jalal-ud-din Muhammad Akbar written in Arabic language and embossed in antique gold is neglected and lying in the corner in the Archaeology Department without being paid any attention in the dust. Gold coated five books of the set "Quran Sharif" in Kakinada museum is also neglected even though a rare collection had been handed over from Madras Presidency in 1892 to Andhra Sahitya Parishad to Archaeological section. He said that a gold coated "Quran Sharif" manuscript dates back to 1550 -1600 AD. Muhammad Muktar Ali, president of Shahi Juma Mosque at Peddapuram told 'The Hans India' that they are happy over the sanctioned amount by the State government. He urged the State government for the protection of Muslim divine books in various libraries and museums across the State. They are making a fervent plea for releasing of adequate funds towards protection of Muslim divine books which are moth-eaten and lying in a poor miserable condition.