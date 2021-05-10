Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Government to spend Rs 1,600 crore for vaccination: Minister Seediri Appala Raju

Minister for Animal Husbandry S Appala Raju speaking at a press conference in Srikakulam on Sunday.
x

Minister for Animal Husbandry S Appala Raju speaking at a press conference in Srikakulam on Sunday.

Highlights

Srikakulam: YSRCP government in the state is committed to provide Covid preventive vaccine to all people, said Minister for Animal Husbandry Seediri Ap...

ADVERTISEMENT

Srikakulam: YSRCP government in the state is committed to provide Covid preventive vaccine to all people, said Minister for Animal Husbandry Seediri Appala Raju.

In a press conference here on Sunday, the minister explained that government estimated Rs 1,600 crore budget for providing vaccine for all people and committed to allot the required funds and provide vaccine to all.

Government is giving top priority to the lives of the people than any other and to prevent covid pandemic, lockdown imposed stage wise in the state, the minister said.

Opposition TDP leaders in the state were making irresponsible comments on Covid instead of consoling the victims, the minister lamented. He said the TDP leaders were still trying to get mileage on the issue by creating rumors, fear and doubts among people over covid which is immoral and irresponsible.

He added the state has received so far 74 lakh covid vaccine doses and will get more in the coming days.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X