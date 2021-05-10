Government to spend Rs 1,600 crore for vaccination: Minister Seediri Appala Raju

Srikakulam: YSRCP government in the state is committed to provide Covid preventive vaccine to all people, said Minister for Animal Husbandry Seediri Appala Raju.

In a press conference here on Sunday, the minister explained that government estimated Rs 1,600 crore budget for providing vaccine for all people and committed to allot the required funds and provide vaccine to all.

Government is giving top priority to the lives of the people than any other and to prevent covid pandemic, lockdown imposed stage wise in the state, the minister said.

Opposition TDP leaders in the state were making irresponsible comments on Covid instead of consoling the victims, the minister lamented. He said the TDP leaders were still trying to get mileage on the issue by creating rumors, fear and doubts among people over covid which is immoral and irresponsible.

He added the state has received so far 74 lakh covid vaccine doses and will get more in the coming days.