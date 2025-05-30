Government will provide all support to handicrafts and Kalamkari artisans

Tirupati: While stating that the government is committed to the welfare of artisans, District Collector S Venkateswar assured to extend all required support to the handicrafts and Kalamkari artisans in Tirupati district. The Collector visited the handicrafts and Kalamkari cluster in Madhavamala village near Srikalahasti on Thursday and interacted with artisans on various issues including the problems they were facing like more marketing facility and and better price for the handicrafts produced by them.

He also discussed the facilities required for providing them through The Balaji Wood Carving Artisans Mutual Aided Cooperative Society, which is based in the handicrafts cluster.

The collector said that Madhavamala wood carving and handicrafts have worldwide recognition revealing the enormous marketing potential. He said that he will discuss with Lepakshi management for increasing the purchase price of the handicrafts and convince the bankers to improve loan facility. The loan facility will be linked with the central government schemes for promotion of handicrafts with subsidies.

On the request of the artisans, the Collector said a depot will also be set up in Madhavamala for the storage of raw materials required for wood carvings. He also assured to give priority to artisans to set up their outlets in Dwakra Bazar Exhibitions, set up stalls in airport, shops in Tirumala and in TTD Kalyanamandapams at nominal rents. Immediate measures will also be taken to allot 3 cents of land to eligible artisans for house construction, he added. Srikalahasti RDO Bhanu Prakash Reddy, DRDA PD Shoban Babu, DRDA APD Prabhavati, Tahasildar Bhargavi, MPDO Sowbhagyamma were also present.