Government's Mission is the Welfare of Farmers, Says AP Deputy CM Kottu

Deputy Chief Minister Kottu Satyanarayana highlighted the government's commitment to the welfare of farmers during the distribution of YSR Waterworks Motors in Tadepalligudem, West Godavari district. He emphasized that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has introduced numerous schemes aimed at benefitting farmers, solidifying their belief that the government is biased towards their needs.



Speaking during the event, Satyanarayana acknowledged the opposition parties' criticisms during election campaigns. However, he urged farmers to reflect on the positive actions taken by the government under different administrations. He reminded them of the drought-related challenges faced by farmers during Chandrababu's tenure and the subsequent initiatives taken by YS Rajasekhar Reddy, who waived arrears and introduced free electricity for Metta farmers in 2004.

Addressing the farmers, Satyanarayana credited the late leader Dr. YS Rajasekhar Reddy for introducing the free electricity scheme. He highlighted that this significant initiative has been continued uninterrupted for the past 20 years, regardless of the government or Chief Minister in power.

Satyanarayana praised Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for his dedication to farmers' well-being and improvement in agriculture. He mentioned the YSR Aquaculture Scheme, which aimed to support small and marginal farmers in the Metta region. This scheme helped farmers who could not afford to dig boreholes or were dependent on larger farmers, ensuring they could cultivate their lands effectively.

The Deputy CM urged all farmers to recognize and appreciate the government's efforts in their favor. He noted that CM Jaganmohan Reddy demonstrated his commitment through initiatives such as providing timely input subsidies, crop insurance compensation, setting up Rythu Bharosa Kendras, and supplying necessary seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides to farmers. The government also purchases crops from farmers at a support price through these Kendras, covering costs such as sacks, transportation, and porter charges.

Satyanarayana warned that the TDP and other political parties aligning in the 2024 elections are destined to face defeat. He emphasized the dedication of the Jaganmohan Reddy-led government in supporting and empowering farmers in various ways.

Under the YSR Jalkala scheme, YSR Waterworks Motors were distributed to farmers during the event. Farmers received free motors of different capacities based on their needs, with a total of 66 agricultural bore wells sanctioned in Tadepalligudem Mandal. The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude towards the government for providing these essential resources free of cost.

The event was attended by several prominent individuals such as AMC Chairman Muppidi Sampath Kumar, ZPTC Mutyala Anjaneyulu, Vice MP Katta Rangababu, YSRCP Mandal Presidents, Nawabupalem Society Chairman Jaddu Haribabu, Municipal Commissioner Dr. Anaparthi Samuel, AMC Vice Chairman Chodagiri Chinababu, Tadepalligudem MPDO S. Subrahmanya Sharma, Pullaya Gudem Chikatla Malleswara Rao, NREGS Technical Assistant Thomas, as well as Village Sarpanches, Society Chairmen, MPTCs, and farmers.

Overall, the government's unwavering commitment to farmers' welfare was showcased through the distribution of YSR Waterworks Motors, highlighting their dedication to supporting farmers and enhancing agricultural practices