Governor Abdul Nazeer congratulates RRR team

Vijayawada: Governor S. Abdul Nazeer has congratulated Music Director MM Keeravani, Lyric writer Sri Chandra Bose, Singers Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhaiarava, Choreographer Prem Rakshit and the entire team of RRR movie for winning the prestigious Oscar award in Best Original Song category for Natu Natu song from RRR movie at the 95th Oscar Awards programme held in Los Angeles in the United States on Sunday night.

The Governor said it is a historic and proud moment for Telugu people and the entire nation that the coveted Oscar award has been won by a Telugu movie and the song became a worldwide phenomenon. The Governor wished the team behind the success to win many more such laurels in the future.