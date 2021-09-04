Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extend greetings to teachers

Amaravati: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended greetings to the teaching fraternity on the occasion of the Teachers' Day on Sunday. The Teachers' Day is celebrated on September 5 commemorating the birth anniversary of former President and Bharat Ratna Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. The Governor described Dr Radhakrishnan as an exemplary academician, scholar, philosopher, author and statesman.

He said teachers are the architects of our society and they play an important role in the nation building. Without their contribution, no society can develop on a progressive path. Teachers guide us by imparting good values in life and devote their best efforts to mould the students into responsible citizens. Behind every successful person, a teacher's contribution is significant and notable.

The Governor lauded the efforts of teachers in fulfilling their academic responsibilities by conducting online digital classes for students, even in the face of the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said teachers play an important role in shaping the future of citizens by igniting their zeal towards wisdom and guiding them in the right path on a strong moral and ethical foundation, the Chief Minister said.

"Our government believes in Right to Education and a level playing field to all students and the role of teachers is more amplified with the reforms," he said.