Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan to visit Guntur today

Guntur: Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan will visit Sai Bhaskar Hospital at Arundalpet in Guntur city on Sunday.



Joint Collector G Rajakumari visited the hospital on Saturday and examined Arogyasri counter and wards in the hospital. She has given suggestions to the officials and doctors and reviewed arrangements.

Sai Bhaskar Hospital chief Dr Businreddy Narendra Reddy, Guntur revenue divisional officer Prabhakar Reddy, DMHO Dr J Yasmin, Arogyasri district coordinator Jayarama Krishna and Collectorate's administrative officer T Mohana Rao accompanied her.