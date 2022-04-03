Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan felicitates national award winners

Vijayawada: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan felicitated winners of various national awards, on the occasion of 'Subhakruth Ugadi' celebrations held at Raj Bhavan here on Saturday. Annavarapu Ramaswamy, Dr Sunkara Venkata Adinarayana Rao, Garikipati Narasimha Rao, Dandamudi Sumati Rama Mohana Rao, Yadla Gopala Rao, Dalavayi Chalapthi Rao were among the Padma Sri Awardees who have been felicitated by the Governor.

Family members of Late Gosaveedu Shaik Hassan, who was awarded Padma Sri, posthumously and Late Dr Asadavdi Prakasa Rao, who had passed away recently have also been felicitated by Governor Harichandan.

Sathupati Prasanna Sree, Nari Shakti Purashkar awardee, Shaik Jafreen, Best Sportsperson with Disability National Award winner and N Usha, Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award winner, have also been felicitated by the Governor with a shawl and memento during the Ugadi celebrations held at Raj Bhavan.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said the prestigious awards won by them were in recognition of their contribution to the fields of medicine, literature, music, art and sports and the people of Andhra Pradesh are proud of their achievement and wished them to achieve many more such laurels in the future. Earlier, Governor Harichandan along with Lady Governor Suprava Harichandan participated in an interaction programme with officers and staff members of the Raj Bhavan and greeted them on the occasion of Ugadi.

R P Sisodia, special chief secretary to Governor, A Shyam Prasad, joint secretary, D Sanyasi Rao, deputy secretary and other officers and staff members have participated in the programme.