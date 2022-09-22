Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan invited for Tirumala Brahmotsavams

Vijayawada: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman YV Subba Reddy along with TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy called on Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday and invited him to participate in the annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala.

Subba Reddy presented silk robes, laddu prasadam and handed over an invitation to the Governor and informed him that Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy Brahmotsavams will be held in Tirumala from September 27 to October 5. He invited the Governor to participate in the celestial event along with Lady Governor.

Special Chief Secretary to Governor RP Sisodia and Joint Secretary PS Suryaprakash were also present on the occasion.