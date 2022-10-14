Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan launches TB Seal sale campaign

Vijayawada: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan launched 73rd TB Seal sale campaign at a programme organised by Andhra Pradesh TB Association at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that everyone should come forward and cooperate with the authorities to make the State TB-free and put an end to the dreaded disease.

He said that the non-government organisations have a key role to play in this regard by creating awareness among people and prevent spread of the disease.

He appealed to people to donate liberally and participate in the TB Seal sale campaign as the funds raised through the sale of TB Seals will be utilised to help the needy patients.

The Governor presented mementoes to Dr P Jayakar Babu and Dr PS Sarma for their services in enrolment of maximum number of members and Dr Arun Kumar, AMG International Director for best performing institution in eradication of TB. Dr SN Murthy, Dr Masilamani, Sunith, Ravi Victor and others received mementoes under individual categories for best performance.

Special Chief Secretary to Governor RP Sisodia and Joint Secretary PS Suryaprakash have also attended the programme.