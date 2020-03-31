Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan donates 1 lakh to CMRF and a month salary to PMRF

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan has announced the donation to the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Relief Fund. The honourable governor has donated one month's salary for Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Rs 1 lakh to CM Relief Fund. Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that the central and state governments should do their part to help people who are facing the chaos due to coronavirus.

He said he had decided to donate at the request of the Prime Minister. He called for people to share in alleviating the emergencies facing in this period. "Helping the poor in these difficult times is very useful and it is need of your to follow the instructions of the governments to avoid spreading of virus," governor asserted.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh is taking strict measures to curtail the Coronavirus as the number of cases being increased. As per the latest bulletin, seventeen cases have been increased taking the tally to 40. The most alarming situation arised in two Telugu states after six deaths reported in Telangana. There are reported to be arrived from Delhi who participated in Delhi religious congregation. As many as 711 people identified in Andhra Pradesh who attended the Jammat meetings.