Governor, CM express anguish over train accident

Vijayawada: Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed anguish over the train accident near Kantakapalli in Vizianagaram district on Sunday, in which several passengers were reportedly lost their lives and several others were injured.

The officials informed that the Visakhapatnam-Palasa special passenger was waiting for signal and was hit by Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train coming from behind, which resulted in derailing of three bogies.

The Governor was briefed that necessary relief arrangements have been made and action has been taken by the authorities to shift the injured passengers to the nearby hospitals to provide immediate medical treatment.

The Governor expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and wished for the early recovery of the injured persons.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed shock over the train mishap and instructed the officials to carry out relief operations. On receiving information of the derailment of four bogies of the Rayagada bound passenger train near Vizianagaram, the CM instructed that medical and health, revenue, police and other department officials to coordinate and carry out relief operations immediately. He also asked them to report the developments from time to time.