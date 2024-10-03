Governor, CM pay rich tributes to Mahatma, Shastri

Vijayawada : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Wednesday paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 155th birth anniversary.

They also paid glowing tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on the occasion of his 120th birth anniversary. They recalled the services rendered by Shastri for the progress of the nation.

The Governor said Gandhi Jayanthi is celebrated all over the world as the ‘International Day of Non-Violence’ and highlighted that Gandhi made the supreme sacrifice for the nation.

“His path of peaceful resistance and mass civil disobedience was emulated across the world and has been an inspiration to world leaders. Mahatma Gandhi lived a simple life and considered the path of ‘Truth’ and ‘Non-violence’ as the way of life that inspired generations of people,” he said in a press release from the Raj Bhavan.

In his message, Chandrababu Naidu said it is important to follow the principles of Gandhi, who campaigned through non-violence to break the shackles of British rulers for freeing the country. “It is our duty to follow the way shown by the Father of the Nation to take the country forward,” the Chief Minister said in a post on X.