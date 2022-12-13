Governor Harichandan to participate in Khordha Mahotsav tomorrow

Vijayawada (NTR District): Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan is scheduled to attend the inaugural ceremony of Khordha Mahotsav-2022 in Khordha in Odisha on Wednesday, organised by Khordha Mahotsav Committee of New Thinking Forum, in commemoration with Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, 75 years of India's Independence.

The Governor will be attending a conference on 'Protection of Human Rights in India' organised by Indian Conference of Intellectuals in New Delhi on December 13. He will be reaching Bhubaneswar at 1.25 pm on December 14, directly from Delhi.

He will be reaching Khordha at 7 pm on the same day to attend the inauguration of Khordha Mahotsav-2022 at Khordha Mahotsav Ground. On Thursday, the Governor is scheduled to attend the 75th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights at 10.30 am at Geet Govind Sadan in Bhubaneswar.

He will be leaving for Hyderabad from Bhubaneswar at 1.30 pm on the same day and return to Vijayawada by 7.45 pm.