Governor must intervene, save democracy: Yanamala Ramakrishnudu 

Amaravati: Former Minister and senior TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Sunday asserted that the Governor had a constitutional responsibility as the head of the State to restore the 'rule of law' and prevent the breakdown of the administrative machinery.

Yanamala termed it as unprecedented and unheard of that the officials and the government employees were openly refusing to attend election duty. In no other State in the country, a situation was prevailing wherein the employees were publicly defying the decisions of the State Election Commission (SEC).

In a statement here, the Opposition Leader in AP Legislative Council underscored the need for the Governor to immediately interfere and set right the situation in the State. The confidence of the voters should be restored in the democratic systems.

The Governor would have to rectify the constitutional breakdown caused by the fascist regime of Jagan Reddy. The YSRCP government should be controlled in order to make it rule by the law but not at the whims and fancies of one individual.

Yanamala called upon the public to teach a fitting lesson to the Chief Minister who was perpetrating his factionist and Tughlaq mindset on the people of the State. The arrogant attitude of the YSRCP leaders had caused untold harm to the State as whole. Ever since Jagan has become CM, AP was witnessing a systematic demolition of all the four pillars of democracy.

The senior TDP leader deplored that Jagan Reddy was not following the Indian Constitution but he had got his own Constitution by which he was ruling to oppress the people. His grandfather Raja Reddy, who had a dark faction background, was the only inspiration for the Chief Minister. Social justice and non-violence were not in the dictionary of Jagan Reddy. He was committing all round violations only to indulge in irregularities in everything.

Accusing the CM of having no respect to democracy, Yanamala deplored that the official machinery was also crushed. This was why the officials and the employees were not able to defend their own rights. The CM was openly disrespecting the Constitution, judiciary, legislature and even the media. False cases were being filed against mediapersons in order to terrify them. Grama Swaraj was demolished and the rule by YSRCP volunteers was ushered into villages.

The TDP leader deplored that the weaker sections and the backward classes were no longer having any opportunities for leadership roles in local bodies. The YSRCP leaders and activists were continuing their supremacy through the volunteers' rule. The BC reservations were cut down by 10 per cent, from 34 per cent to 24 per cent. The Jagan regime was always against equal rights and opportunities. The ruling party was hell bent on suppressing the BC, SC, ST and Muslim Minorities.

Yanamala demanded that the Governor implement the Article 243 K(3) of the Constitution in order to conduct the elections and ensure 'self-rule' opportunities in the local bodies.