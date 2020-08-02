Governor not to celebrate his birthday this year

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, whose birthday falls on August 3, has decided not to celebrate his birthday this year due to prevailing situation of COVID19 pandemic in the State.

Governor, in a statement on Sunday, has appealed to all concerned to not to come to Raj Bhavan to wish him on his birthday. The Governor has once again appealed to the people of the State to take all precautions such as avoiding unnecessary travel by staying at home, maintaining social distance, wearing a face mask, washing hands with sanitiser or soap.

Harichandan said the spread of the corona virus can be prevented only by following all the necessary protocols and practices as advised by the Central and State government authorities.