Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inspects flood-affected areas in Yanam

Yanam: Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan stated that great loss occurred in Yanam owing to heavy floods. On Tuesdya, Governor Tamilisai, PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan, Civil Supplies Minister AK Sai J Saravanan, MLA Gollapalli Ashok and former Minister Malladi Krishna Rao inspected flood-affected areas Parampet, Ayyanna Nagar, Old Rajeev Nagar, GMC Balayogi Colony and enquired the people about their problems in Yanam. Later, they inspected flood-affected coconut trees, paddy nurseries and horticultural crops in Yanam.

Many flood victims expressed their anguish and stated that the government should come to their rescue in this critical hour. She assured them that the government would help every family and they need not be worried due to the floods. She made it clear that compensation would be paid soon after the enumeration reports are available.

The Governor stated that Puducherry Chief Minister N Ranga Swamy already announced a cash relief of Rs 5,000 to each family besides 25 kg rice. She said that these benefits are given only to 17,000 ration cardholders. She instructed the officials to pay full attention to flood victims and come to their rescue during this flood crisis.

Later, the Governor conducted a review meeting with District Collector E Vallavan, RAO Aman Sharma, SP Balachandran and other officials at RAO office, Yanam. Malladi Krishna Rao explained to the Governor that officials didn't take necessary action prior to the floods. He also stated that the officials failed miserably in assessing the impact of floods.

Meanwhile, heated exchange of words took place between the followers of former Minister Malladi Krishna Rao and MLA Gollapalli Ashok in the wake of the Governor's visit to Yanam. The representatives of Malladi Krishna Rao and the followers of MLA Ashok raised slogans praising their leaders respectively in front of the Governor. This led to heated argument between the two parties. Police intervened and controlled the situation.