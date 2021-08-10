Governor Viswa Bhusan Harichandan urged to do justice to unorganised sector workers

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Dr Sake Sailajanath said that the government is not caring though many workers are losing their lives.

In a memorandum submitted to Governor Viswa Bhusan Harichandan on Monday, Sailajanath appealed to him to recognise unorganised workers as daily labourers and help them to overcome the problems they are facing during the pandemic.

He appealed to the Governor to reactivate the Board for the unorganised workers. He expressed concern over the fate of the fund set up for the welfare of the building workers. The governments are shedding crocodile tears towards the plight of the unorganised workers, he said.

Addressing the newsmen, the PCC chief said that the Congress requested the Governor to prevent the State government from selling the government properties. The move to privatise the steel plant should also be stopped forthwith, he said.

Dr Sailajanath condemned the arrest of the agitators at Amaravati who have been agitating for the last 600 days. Referring to the indiscriminate filing of criminal cases against people who questioned the government, he said that it was not good in a democracy. He stated that the BJP and the YSRCP are hand in glove in cheating people.