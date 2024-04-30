Govinda, Govinda: Jagan

Anakapalli: The road show of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held in Anakapalli district on Monday was laced with 'Govinda Govinda' after almost each sentence while addressed the gathering during 'Memu Siddham' election campaign.

The Chief Minister on Monday adopted a new style while addressing people at the road shows. Reading out unfulfilled promises made by TDP-BJP-JSP alliance back in 2014, the Chief Minister raised 'Govinda Govinda' slogan announcing each failure of the previous government. This gave a trace of doubt whether people were in Anakapalli or at a pilgrim centre in Tirupati.

The Chief Minister reiterated that not to repose trust in TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu as he is coming up with another set of false promises. "Naidu is like a venomous snake. The alliance candidates are teaming together not to serve the people but to loot the assets of Andhra Pradesh and share the profits among them. The existing welfare schemes will continue to be enforced only when the YSRCP government comes to power," Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

It may be mentioned here that soon after filing his nominations he had stated that no one can do away with the schemes he had introduced.

Alleging that the alliance party candidates were reaching out to people with a set of lies and money, the Chief Minister asked the voters to accept whatever the alliance candidates offer to them but to vote for YSRCP. "Even the money they (alliance party candidates) are distributing were once looted from the people of AP," the Chief Minister pointed out.

YSRCP MP candidate Budi Mutyala Naidu, Chodavaram MLA Karanam Dharmasri, among others, accompanied the Chief Minister to the road shows.