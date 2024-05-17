District SP Gaikwad sentenced six to two years in jail and fined Rs 2,000 each in Bhoomi Panchayat case

Live
Nagarkurnool: District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath said that in the year 2020, as part of the petition given by the victim Cheruku Lakshmamma and her son Vamsi Krishna, six convicts were sentenced in Kalwakurthy Police Station of Nagar Kurnool district.
Bhumi Panchayat Case Crime No. 34/2020 U/s 447,326,307,324,504,506 г/ w 34 IPC Case Kalwakurthy Assistant Sessions Judge Sridevi for six persons (Chimmula parvath Reddy, Chimmula jangareddy, venkatreddy.
Polam sulthan madavareddy, Edma Sandeep Reddy) all of Yangampally Village Kalwakurthy Mandal, Nagar Kurnool District SP has informed that the above mentioned 06 members has been sentenced to 2 years imprisonment and a fine of ₹2,000 per head. Nagar Kurnool District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath lauded the Kalwakurthy CI, SI and Court Duty Officer for ensuring the punishment.