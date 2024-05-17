We will take severe punishment for those who cheat girls by trusting them - Additional SP Rameshwar

Live
An awareness conference was organized at CNR High School in Nagar Kurnool District Center under the auspices of She team. District Additional SP CH Rameshwar was present as the Chief Guest for this program.
Nagarkurnool: An awareness conference was organized at CNR High School in Nagar Kurnool District Center under the auspices of She team. District Additional SP CH Rameshwar was present as the Chief Guest for this program.
This program was organized after the incidents of girls being cheated in the private computer coaching institute in the district center and cases were registered in the police station. All the students who are undergoing training at the computer institute in the district center participated in this program. District Additional SP CH Rameshwar directed them. He said that as much as parents hope for their children to set a goal and study, they should work hard to fulfill their goals.
It is advised not to destroy lives in the name of love at a young age. He advised the students that if they study hard, life in the future will be very beautiful. Please avoid bad habits. Students are advised not to betray their parents' trust. He warned that strict action will be taken against those who cheat women by trusting them. He said that if there is any problem for women, anyone who has committed blackmail should call She Team number 8712657676 and they will respond immediately and justice will be done. He said that when women are in danger, anyone can call this number and such details will be kept confidential. She Team ASI Vijayalakshmi She Team Member Venkataiah and others participated in this program.