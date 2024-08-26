  • Menu
Govt aims to make women lakhpatis

Minister Kondapalli, ZP Chairman Chinna Srinu and collector BR Ambedkar handing over a cheque to women self help groups in Vizianagaram on Sunday

Minister for MSME, SERP and NRI affairs Kondapalli Srinivas said that the AP government under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is aiming to develop women and make them lakhpati with proper guidance and support.

He said that the government has set a target of 1.22 lakh of women to be elevated as lakhpati. Srinivas attended the Lakhpati Didi programme through virtual mode which was addressed by the Prime Prime Minister Narendra Mod at Jalagon in Maharashtra on Sunday.

Later, Srinivas along with ZP Chairman Chinna Srinu and collector BR Ambedkar handed over the cheque worth of Rs 68.55 crore to self help groups in the district.

The funds will be disbursed to the self help groups to start their new businesses and cottage industries to increase their incomes. He said that their aim is to support women to earn around Rs 10,000 per month and lead their families smoothly.

X