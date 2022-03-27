Govt allots Rs 100 Cr for advocates' welfare

Srikakulam: Government pleader, Ponnada Venkata Ramana Rao on Sunday said the allotment of Rs100 crore for advocates' welfare fund is remarkable thing. He lauded the commitment of the Chief Minister YSJagan Mohan Reddy towards advocates' welfare.

Before elections as leader of opposition Jagan Mohan Reddyassured to provide Rs 100 Cr fund for advocates welfare and after assuming power he fulfilled his promise, he added. All advocates across the state have to recognise commitment of CM, YSJagan Mohan Reddytowards welfare advocates.