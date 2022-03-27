  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Govt allots Rs 100 Cr for advocates' welfare

Government pleader, Ponnada Venkata Ramana Rao
x

Government pleader, Ponnada Venkata Ramana Rao

Highlights

Government pleader, Ponnada Venkata Ramana Rao on Sunday said the allotment of Rs100 crore for advocates’ welfare fund is remarkable thing.

Srikakulam: Government pleader, Ponnada Venkata Ramana Rao on Sunday said the allotment of Rs100 crore for advocates' welfare fund is remarkable thing. He lauded the commitment of the Chief Minister YSJagan Mohan Reddy towards advocates' welfare.

Before elections as leader of opposition Jagan Mohan Reddyassured to provide Rs 100 Cr fund for advocates welfare and after assuming power he fulfilled his promise, he added. All advocates across the state have to recognise commitment of CM, YSJagan Mohan Reddytowards welfare advocates.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X