Govt approves SOP for change of land use

Guntur: The Government of A.P.has approved a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure for issuing Change of Land Use (CLU) permissions through the upgraded Andhra Pradesh Development System Management System (APDPMS) 2.0 portal, ushering in a new era of transparent and time-bound urban governance. This reform ensures a paperless, accountable, and digitally monitored mechanism for CLU approvals across all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and Urban Development Authorities (UDAs).

Change of Land Use refers to the official conversion of land from one designated category to another such as agricultural to residential, or residential to commercial in accordance with notified master plans and zoning regulations. The newly approved SOP mandates a 45-day SLA for processing applications, thereby enhancing both Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) and Speed of Doing Business (SoDB).

Following the directions of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the Municipal Administration & Urban Development Department has implemented structural reforms to ensure predictability and efficiency through digital governance platforms.

Online Application: Applicants can apply through the portal (https://portal.apdpms.ap.gov.in/clu), upload documents, pay fees online, and track application status in real time. Transparent Charges: A fixed application fee of Rs.10,000 is applicable, along with conversion charges as per zoning regulations of the respective UDA/ULB.

Each stage of scrutiny by ULB/GP, UDA, DT&CP, and government is monitored digitally with auto-escalation to ensure accountability. Approved CLUs are automatically updated in GIS-based Master Plans and synchronised with platforms such as TDR, LRS, BPS, RERA, and PM Gati Shakti.

Speaking on the occasion, principal secretary S.Suresh Kumar, stated that the digital SOP brings structure, consistency, and transparency, enabling citizens and developers to obtain approvals without physical interfaces.

With this initiative, AP sets a progressive benchmark in digital urban governance by ensuring faceless, paperless, and time-bound CLU approvals fulfilling the State’s commitment to citizen-centric smart governance.