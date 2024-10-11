Govt bid to regulate edible oil prices

Guntur: Civil supplies minister Dr Nadendla Manohar said that they had taken steps to sell sunflower oil at Rs 124-a-litre and palmolein oil at Rs 110-a-litre from October 11. A family may purchase three litres of palmolein and one litre of sunflower oil on the ration card.

Taking festival season into consideration, the government has taken steps to regulate edible oil prices. Manohar held a meeting with the cooking oil suppliers, distributors and chamber of commerce representatives at Civil Supplies Bhavan in Vijayawada on Thursday.

The government took this decision in the backdrop of increase of oil prices in the open market. The meeting opined that increase of import duty on the oil and packing charges may be the reasons for increase of oil prices in the open market. Civil Supplies Commissioner Veera Pandian, AP Civil Supplies Corporation managing director Naseer Jilani were among those who participated in the meeting.