Govt categorises village, ward secretariats as A, B & C

Vijayawada: The state government on Thursday issued orders dividing village and ward secretariats under A B C categories and allotting secretaries basing on population.

As per the orders, for below 2,500 population, six employees, including two for general purpose and four for specific purposes were allotted. For population of 2,501 to 3,500, seven employees were allotted and for 3,501 and above population eight persons, including secretaries and employees were allotted.

The government has categorised the functionaries working in village and ward secretariats into three categories for realtime delivery of services. As per the orders, panchayat secretary, digital assistant, welfare and education assistant and gram mahila police were allotted for village secretariats and ward administrative secretary, ward education and data processing secretary, ward welfare and development secretary and ward mahila police were allotted for ward secretariats.

As of specific functionaries, village revenue officer, ANM, survey assistant, engineering assistant , agricultural/horticulture/sericulture assistant and veterinary/fisheries assistant and energy assistant were allotted to village secretariats.

With regard to ward secretariats, ward revenue secretary, ward health secretary, ward planning and regulatory secretary, ward amenities secretary, ward sanitation and environment secretary and ward energy secretary were allotted to ward secretariats.

Likewise, for category B and C, staff were allotted to village and ward secretariats based on population.