Govt Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy inspects arrangements for CM's visit in Kadapa

Highlights

Kadapa: In view of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's 3-day tour to the district from December 23 to 25, Rayachoti MLA and also Government Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy along with District Collector Ch Harikiran, SP KVVN Anburajan and Joint Collector Gouthami, inspected the arrangements in Rayachoti on Friday.

Speaking to media persons, the Government Chief Whip said that Chief Minister will lay foundation for railway over bridge at RIMS, for steel plant at Sunnapurallapalle and for other development works at Nelaturu village on December 23.

The next day, he will lay foundation stone for various developmental works in Rayachoti and Pulivendula mandals. On December 25, he will participate in Christmas celebrations in Pulivendula. He said for all these days, the Chief Minister will stay at Idupulapaya. JC-2 Siva Reddy APMIDC Satya Prabhakar and others were present.

Top