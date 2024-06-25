  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Govt College gets 5 RUSA projects

Government College Principal Dr Ramachandra handing over sanction letters to faculty members in Rajamahendravaram on Monday
x

Government College Principal Dr Ramachandra handing over sanction letters to faculty members in Rajamahendravaram on Monday

Highlights

The prestigious Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), a scheme initiated by the Ministry of HRD, Government of India, has approved and funded five groundbreaking research projects, allocating a substantial amount of Rs 24 lakh to Government College (Autonomous), Rajahmundry.

Rajamahendravaram: The prestigious Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), a scheme initiated by the Ministry of HRD, Government of India, has approved and funded five groundbreaking research projects, allocating a substantial amount of Rs 24 lakh to Government College (Autonomous), Rajahmundry. This decision follows a rigorous evaluation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) submitted under RUSA 2.0.

On Monday, the State Project Director of RUSA, AP, communicated the release of Rs 10.56 lakh as the first installment for these projects. This funding is set to fuel innovative research led by faculty team Dr Ramachandra RK, Principal of the college,

Principal Dr Ramachandra has appreciated faculty members Dr MR Goutham, lecturer in Geology, Dr BP Narasa Reddy, lecturer in Commerce, Dr DV Nageswara Rao, lecturer in Economics, and Dr K Sita Mahalakshmi, lecturer in Political Science for bagging the research projects and handed over sanction letters to them. These projects should be completed within two years, the Principal said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X