Govt College gets 5 RUSA projects

Rajamahendravaram: The prestigious Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), a scheme initiated by the Ministry of HRD, Government of India, has approved and funded five groundbreaking research projects, allocating a substantial amount of Rs 24 lakh to Government College (Autonomous), Rajahmundry. This decision follows a rigorous evaluation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) submitted under RUSA 2.0.

On Monday, the State Project Director of RUSA, AP, communicated the release of Rs 10.56 lakh as the first installment for these projects. This funding is set to fuel innovative research led by faculty team Dr Ramachandra RK, Principal of the college,

Principal Dr Ramachandra has appreciated faculty members Dr MR Goutham, lecturer in Geology, Dr BP Narasa Reddy, lecturer in Commerce, Dr DV Nageswara Rao, lecturer in Economics, and Dr K Sita Mahalakshmi, lecturer in Political Science for bagging the research projects and handed over sanction letters to them. These projects should be completed within two years, the Principal said.