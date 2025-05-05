Govt committed to develop sports: SAAP chairman

Nellore: Asserting the government’s commitment to develop sports, Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Animini Ravi Naidu has said that in view of encouraging sports, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister N Lokesh are launching various programmes.

The SAAP Chairman has inaugurated the All India Inter University Soft Ball Tournament for Men and Women at Vikrama Simhapuri University Kakupalli village of Venkatachalam mandal on Sunday.

He said that as part of initiative in encouraging the sports government has issued GO for implementation of 3 percent reservations for sports. He recalled that earlier reservations were applicable for 29 sports and according to the new GO, it was increased to 68. Ravi Naidu said that coalition government lead by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has made the 35-year-long dreams of meritorious sports men to secure government jobs without attending written test come true. He said that apart from 421 sports men attempting Mega DSP would have secure the jobs under sports quota.

VSU Vice-Chancellor Professor Allam Srinivasa Rao has called upon the students should have utilize the government’s opportunity by activilely participating in the sports. VSU Registrar K. Sunitha and others were present.