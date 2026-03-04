Govt committed to fulfilling poll promises: Janardhan Reddy

Banaganapalle (Nandyal district): Minister B C Janardhan Reddy on Tuesday said the government is committed to fulfilling its poll promise of providing house site pattas to all eligible poor families in the Owk Metta region.

Speaking to the media along with Joint Collector Karthik after inspecting identified lands, the Minister recalled that during the previous visit, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had assured distribution of house sites to the underprivileged. In line with that assurance, lands belonging to SRBC, Venkateswara Swamy Temple, and other Endowments Department properties have been identified for allocation to the beneficiaries, he said, adding that alternative lands have also been earmarked for the Endowments Department.

The Joint Collector conducted a detailed inspection of the proposed lands on Tuesday. The Minister stated that once the land transfer process is completed, the proposed housing colony will be taken up for development with necessary infrastructure. Officials have already prepared a list of nearly 3,200 to 3,500 eligible beneficiaries, he said, reiterating that the government aims to ensure transparency and fairness in the distribution process.

Referring to the issue of the Carpenter Colony, which was earlier constructed allegedly in violation of norms along the Jurreru stream, the Minister said alternative sites are being examined to avoid future hardships to residents. He noted that the stream is being strengthened and a walking track is also being developed. While certain objections were raised, the government is moving forward through dialogue and coordination, he said. Citing strict Supreme Court guidelines regarding Water Resources Department lands, the Minister alleged that the previous YSRCP MLA had misled people for political gain by violating the law, and affirmed that the present government would ensure justice to the Carpenter Colony residents by providing suitable alternative land.

Photo caption: Minister Janardhan Reddy accompanied by Joint Collector Karthik inspecting the land for issuing house site pattas to the eligible beneficiaries.