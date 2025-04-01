Govt committed to Muslim’s welfare: Minister Bharath

Kurnool: The government remains committed to the development and welfare of Muslim brothers, stated Minister for Industries, Commerce & Food Processing TG Bharath.

On the occasion of Ramzan, the Minister along with district Collector P Ranjit Basha participated in the special prayers at Old Eidgah in Kurnool city on Monday. Following the prayers, the duo extended their greetings to the Muslim community.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Bharath acknowledged the deep spiritual significance of Ramzan, emphasising how the festival is observed with devotion, purity, and joy. He prayed to Allah for abundant rainfall and the well-being of all people, hoping for a society free of hardships. He also expressed happiness that Ugadi and Ramzan are being celebrated back-to-back, highlighting Kurnool’s tradition of celebrating all festivals in harmony, beyond the boundaries of caste and religion. He remarked that the city stands as a symbol of unity with the spirit of ‘Hindu-Muslim Bhai Bhai’.

Collector Ranjit Basha described Ramzan as a festival symbolising sacrifice. He noted that during the holy month, Muslim brothers follow strict discipline, spiritual contemplation, and rigorous fasting for 30 days, dedicating themselves to the worship of Allah and leading a life of devotion. He wished for peace and prosperity for all.

On this occasion, stringent security arrangements were put in place at dargahs, mosques, and Eidgah to ensure peaceful celebration.

Following district SP Vikrant Patil’s directions, police personnel across the district remained vigilant and actively engaged in security duties throughout the day. With large gatherings of Muslim devotees at various places of worship, necessary precautionary measures were taken to maintain order and ensure the safety of all.