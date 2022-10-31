Govt committed to protect interests of ryots: Kakani

Vijayawada: Minister for agriculture Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that the state government was committed to the welfare of farmers. He said that the government provided financial assistance of Rs 3,757 crore under YSR Rythu Bharosa and PM Kisan scheme first phase and Rs 2,036 crore in second phase.

Speaking to media persons at the Secretariat on Monday, Govardhan Reddy said the state government has been supplying quality seeds and fertilisers through Rythu Bharosa Kendras and paying crop insurance scheme premium.

He said that the Oilfed purchased 25,000 metric tonne oil palm to benefit farmers. The government is taking steps to protect the interests of subabul farmers. He said that the food grains will be stored in state warehouses first and if necessary, will accord permission to store in private godowns.