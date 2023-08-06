Govt committed to women empowerment: Dy CM Amzath Basha

Live
- No-confidence motion against govt to be moved on Aug 8 by Cong-led Oppn in Lok Sabha
- As JD(U)-RJD govt nears one-year mark, alliance politics under scrutiny
- Will not be a member of next Telangana Assembly, says Raja Singh
- FIR: Edelweiss intimidated Nitin Desai vide EOW, NCLT, DRT; tried to grab his studio
- Chandrababu emphasises on connection of rivers to overcome water problems
- Raj Bhavan summons Transport officials, as uncertainty over TSRTC Bill continues
- PM lays foundation stone for the development of 50 railway stations across SCR
- Imran's arrest is internal matter of Pakistan: US State Department
- Women in large numbers take part in 'Handloom Sari Walk'
- Rajouri encounter enters day 2, one terrorist killed
Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has said that the government is committed to empowerment of women by involving them in various government programmes. As part of Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme, the Deputy Chief Minister visited Bhagath Singh Nagar and Ramalayam street areas in Kadapa city on Saturday.
Speaking on the occasion, he asserted that Andhra Pradesh was the only state in the entire country implementing such a huge number of welfare schemes benefiting women in a big way.
He urged the women to extend their support to the chief minister for continuation of welfare programmes in future. 45th division corporator G Ankamamma, Corporation Vice Chairman Syed Ibrahim Mia and others were present.
