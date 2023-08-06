Govt committed to women empowerment: Dy CM Amzath Basha

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has said that the government is committed to empowerment of women by involving them in various government programmes. As part of Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme, the Deputy Chief Minister visited Bhagath Singh Nagar and Ramalayam street areas in Kadapa city on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he asserted that Andhra Pradesh was the only state in the entire country implementing such a huge number of welfare schemes benefiting women in a big way.

He urged the women to extend their support to the chief minister for continuation of welfare programmes in future. 45th division corporator G Ankamamma, Corporation Vice Chairman Syed Ibrahim Mia and others were present.