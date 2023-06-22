Govt completely neglecting welfare of handloom workers, fumes Nara Lokesh

Dakkili(Tirupati district): TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has said that as many as 60 handloom workers committed suicide during the last four years in Andhra Pradesh.

As part of his ongoing Yuva Galam Padayatra, the TDP leader interacted with the handloom workers at his campsite in Dakkili in Venkatagiri constituency on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh pointed out that due to lack of proper support from the government, handloom workers were not able to sell their products in the market. He alleged that instead of extending support to workers, the government has increased the prices of raw material. It has also withdrawn subsidies on yarn, colours and silk.

To meet the financial requirements, it has become inevitable for handloom workers to approach private moneylenders for investments at abnormal rate of interest. Unable to repay the loans, the workers were taking extreme steps, Lokesh said. In a bid to help the workers, the TDP would evolve a comprehensive action plan to create a brand image for handloom and powerloom workers.

Recalling that the TDP was responsible for waiving handloom weavers loans to the tune of Rs 110 crore, he said that it was proposed to establish a textile park with latest models in Venkatagiri.