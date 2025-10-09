Govt focused on resolving public issues without delay: Keshav

Anantapur: Finance, Planning, Commercial Taxes and Legislative Affairs Minister Payyavula Keshav conducted a Praja Darbar at his constituency office in Uravakonda on Wednesday, where he received petitions from the public and local leaders regarding various issues.

The Minister patiently listened to grievances and accepted representations from people who came from different parts of the region. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, has placed special focus on resolving public issues without delay.

He reiterated that development and welfare are the two eyes of the government, and every eligible poor family will be covered under welfare schemes. Minister Keshav assured the gathering that petitions submitted during the Praja Darbar would be acted upon immediately and necessary steps would be taken to address problems without delay.

He emphasized that the government is committed to bringing progress to the state by ensuring both infrastructure development and social welfare reach all sections of society. Large numbers of citizens, local leaders, and beneficiaries attended the program and submitted petitions on civic, welfare, and livelihood-related issues. The Minister reiterated that such Praja Darbars are an effective platform for direct interaction between the people and the government, ensuring that voices at the grassroots level are heard and acted upon promptly.