Govt focusing on education with technical values: Collector Raja Babu

Vijayawada: Krishna district Collector P Raja Babu said the State government has introduced many revolutionary reforms to strengthen education sector and added that due to the efforts of the government, a number of government schools are being developed and facilitated with needful infrastructure on par with corporate schools.

Accompanied by Joint Collector Dr Aparajitha Singh and DRO Venkateswarlu, he held a teleconference with all the district officials from the Collectorate here on Monday. Collector Raja Babu said the government has been implementing Amma Vodi, Vidya Kanuka, Vasathi Deevena, Vidya Deevena and Gorumudda schemes to make the students study, besides imparting quality education to students. He said students were also provided tabs for gaining more subject knowledge, adding that Krishna district has supplied 729 Interactive Plot Panels and 138 smart TVs to provide education with technical values.

The Collector said that 82 per cent of Gross Enrollment Ratio was completed in the district. He instructed the officials concerned to strive to reach 100 percent. Informing that they would conduct inspections in the schools, he warned that stringent action would be taken against the persons, if they find any faults.