Govt hospital celebrates 15th national organ donation day

Kurnool: The Kurnool Government General Hospital observed the 15th National Organ Donation Day on Sunday as part of the Ang Daan Jeevan Sanjeevani Abhiyaan, aiming to raise awareness on the life-saving impact of organ donation.

A rally was organised in collaboration with medical students, highlighting the importance of registering as organ donors.

Hospital Superintendent Dr K Venkateswarlu, addressing the gathering, urged citizens to make use of QR code registration systems to pledge their organs and become life-givers.

“Organ donation is the greatest form of giving,” said Dr Venkateswarlu, emphasizing that while the human body returns to the earth after death, its organs can breathe new life into others.

“A single donor can save up to eight lives. It is crucial to eliminate public misconceptions and encourage timely decisions,” he added. He noted that many lives are lost due to a lack of awareness and that organs from individuals declared brain dead, especially in road accident cases, can provide a second chance at life to many in need. The event was attended by Deputy Superintendent Dr Sriramulu, Administrator Sindhu Subrahmanyam, Professor of Urology Dr Muthyashree, Associate Professor of Nephrology Dr Venkata Pakkireddy, Associate Professor Dr Shivabala, Assistant Professor Dr Kiran Kumar, I/c ARMO Dr Sunil Prashanth, along with the nursing staff and other hospital personnel.

The hospital reaffirmed its commitment to promoting organ donation as a vital public health cause.