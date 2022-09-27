Govt implementing schemes for women empowerment: Minister Jogi

Machilipatnam: Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh has said that the State government is implementing many welfare schemes for the empowerment and development of women across the State. He said the government is appointing women in nominated posts as chairpersons and members.

The Minister distributed financial assistance of Rs 3.97 crore to 2,121 women under Cheyuta scheme at the agriculture market yard in Pedana on Monday. Thousands of women attended the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Ramesh said that women are achieving rapid progress in all spheres of life and noted that educated women play very important role in the family and society. He said schemes like Amma vodi, Cheyuta, zero interest scheme, YSR Asara are very beneficial to women. He felt financial discipline is possible by women only in the family and stated that the State government is implementing several schemes specially for the women.

Jogi Ramesh alleged the previous TDP government had not repaid bank loans. The YSRCP government has decided to repay the loan in four instalments under YSR Asara scheme since April 2019, he added. He said zero interest scheme is being implemented for women, who have repaid the loans up to Rs 3 lakh withing the stipulated time. He suggested women to take care of their children's education and evaluate the progress of education periodically. Education and knowledge is the real asset to the children and suggested parents to give utmost importance to education, the Minister stated.