Govt jeopardising 700 MBBS seats in 2025: CPI

Rajamahendravaram: CPI district secretary Tatipaka Madhu claims that the actions of the Chandrababu Naidu government could result in a loss of 700 MBBS seats for the 2025 academic year. He stated that 11 government medical colleges are currently under construction across the state. However, he accused the coalition government of writing to the National Medical Commission (NMC), claiming that these institutions could not be completed.

Speaking at a press conference at the CPI office on Thursday, Madhu condemned the government’s stance, asserting that it would severely impact medical education and healthcare infrastructure in the state.

He stated that in 2023, the previous administration had initiated the construction of 17 government medical colleges with an investment of Rs 8,480 crore. Among them, colleges in Vizianagaram, Rajamahendravaram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, and Nandyal were inaugurated in 2023.

However, he said that while medical colleges in Adoni, Madanapalle, Markapur, Paderu, and Pulivendula were scheduled to open in 2024, only the Paderu College was launched with 50 seats. He also highlighted that seven more government medical colleges in Amalapuram, Bapatla, Narsipatnam, Palakollu, Parvathipuram, Piduguralla, and Penugonda were set to open by the 2025-26 academic year and were currently under construction.

Madhu alleged that the government issued GO 27 to set up a committee for the “safe closure” of these 11 medical colleges, resulting in Andhra Pradesh losing medical seats.

He demanded that the government complete the construction of these colleges and ensure the availability of medical seats.