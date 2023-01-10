Govt keen on strengthening medical & health sector: Rajini

Visakhapatnam: Minister of Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education and District In-charge Vidadala Rajini said that the State government was keen on strengthening the medical and health sector.

Holding a medical and health regional review meeting with the officers concerned from across six districts here on Monday, the Minister said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took another major step forward towards boosting the health sector and launched the 'family physician' concept in order to take the medical sector to new heights.

In the presence of health officials belonging to Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Srikakulam, ASR, Vizianagaram and Manyam districts, topics pertaining to family physician system, village health clinics, urban health clinics, vector control hygiene measures, epidemic disease surveillance, NCD survey, high risk pregnant women transportation and other issues were discussed by the Minister.

Rajini said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had issued orders to fill all the posts in the Medical and Health department across the State.

Principal Secretary (Medical, Health and Family Welfare) MT Krishna Babu said the purpose of the family physician concept was to facilitate local medical examinations and better treatment to people in rural areas. Further, he stated that the platform will aid in identifying the problems faced in implementation of government welfare programmes at village level.

Speaking on the occasion, Visakhapatnam District Collector A Mallikarjuna said that several initiatives were taken to provide better treatment in government hospitals.

Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare J Nivas appealed to the officials to share any ward level issues faced by them in reaching out to the people.