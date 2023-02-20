Govt keen to complete Veligonda, Varikapudisela: Minister Suresh

Ongole(Prakasam district): Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Dr Audimulapu Suresh reviewed the status of Varikapudisela project at his camp office in Vijayawada on Sunday. He said that the project is like a lifeline to Palnadu district and Pullalacheruvu mandal in Prakasam district and the government is committed to complete Veligonda project and Varikapudisela project to provide drinking and irrigation water to Pullalacheruvu mandal. The Minister observed that the Varikapudisela project is a boon to Pullalacheruvu mandal and said that the survey is complete.

The project will be completed in two phases to provide drinking and irrigation water to Macharla, Veldurti, Durgi, Gurajala and Bollapalli mandals in Palnadu district, and Satakodu, Mutukula, Marrivemula villages in Pullalacheruvu mandal of Prakasam district. He said the first phase of the project, which provides water to 24,900 acres, was awarded to Megha Engineering, while the second phase, which supplies water to 1.05 lakh acres, was awarded to PSR Constructions for the preparation of a detailed project report.

Suresh said 11,000 acres in Pullalacheruvu mandal would receive water through Veligonda project and 10,000 acres through Varikapudisela project. He said the government is committed to completing both projects soon and ordered the officers to do the work faster and with the highest quality.

Projects SE Umamaaheswara Rao, EE Ramesh and other officers participated in the meeting.