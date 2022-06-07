Govt keen to extend welfare schemes to all tribals says Collector Sumit Kumar

Rampachodavaram (Alluri Sitharama Raju District): Alluri Sitharama Raju District Collector Sumit Kumar said steps would be taken to extend welfare schemes to all eligible tribals. On Tuesday, he held a videoconference with MPDOs and village secretaries in the district from ITDA, Rampachodavaram.

He said there were errors in Amma Vodi records of 4,000 students in the division and directed the authorities concerned to rectify them. In Paderu division also, 741 records contained errors related to Amma Vodi, which should also be rectified. He gathered information on the condition of ambulance services in tribal areas.

The Collector directed the authorities concerned to conduct fever survey in villages under each Secretariat.

MPDO Madakam Kumari, Divisional Panchayat Office Superintendent Rajeshari participated.