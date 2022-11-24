Govt keen to give recognition to artistes, says Roja

Guntur: Minister for Tourism RK Roja said that 'Jagananna Swarnotsava Samskruthika Sambaralu' will help to bring out the innate talent in the artistes and get recognition to them.

She addressed a meeting held on Thursday on the occasion of Jagananna Swarnotsava Samskruthika Sambaralu zonal level competitions held at Sri Venkateswara Vignana Mandiram in Guntur city.

She said she was happy to participate in the meeting in which artistes from Krishna district and Guntur districts, native places of great actor and late CM NT Rama Rao and late actor Ghattamaneni Krishna participated. She urged the artistes participated in the programme to enrol their details for the preparation of artistes list.

She said all the artistes participated in the programme will get certificates and winners will get prizes.

Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had given Tourism Minister post to artiste RK Roja, to do justice to the artistes. He recalled that steps taken by the government to encourage the artistes.

AP State Creativity and Cultural Mission chairperson Vangapandu Usha said that to encourage the artistes, Chief Minister Jagan is giving cash awards through the lifetime achievement awards. Chief Whip in State Legislative Council Dr Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, Government Whip in State Legislative Council Dokka Manikya Vara Prasada Rao, Bapatla MP Namdigam Suresh, ZP chairperson Henry Christina, Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu, MLAs Mustafa, Maddali Giridhara Rao and Kilari Rosaiah, artistes from various districts participated in the event.